Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.