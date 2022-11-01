Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $221.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.01.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

