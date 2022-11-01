Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

LAZ stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lazard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lazard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Lazard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

