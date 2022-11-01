LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE:LCII opened at $106.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,940,000. Boston Partners increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

