Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.82 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
