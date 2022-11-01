Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.82 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

