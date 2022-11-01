Lemonade (LMND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.26. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Up 3.7 %

LMND opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lemonade by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 10,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.