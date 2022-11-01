Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 560.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 58,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

