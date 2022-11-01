Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 33,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of LI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
