Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 33,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

