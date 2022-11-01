LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.2 %

LFST stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $13.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on LFST shares. Cowen lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,347,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $106,648.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998,203 shares in the company, valued at $42,347,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,059. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.