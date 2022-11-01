Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 4.5 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

See Also

