Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q1 guidance at $1.45-1.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.45-$1.70 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LITE stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 38.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

