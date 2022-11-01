LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $35,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

