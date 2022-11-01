M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MHO. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE MHO opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.92.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.