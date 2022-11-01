M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MHO. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.92.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

About M/I Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 17.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

