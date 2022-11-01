Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

MMP opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

