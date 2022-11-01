MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 150.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

