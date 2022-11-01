Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $428.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $430.00 to $428.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $397.62.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $328.18 on Monday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

