Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4,230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,815,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

