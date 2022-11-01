Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JMACU stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.