MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.3 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $901.62 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

