Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 103.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 29.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $18,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

MCHP stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.