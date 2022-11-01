Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,419 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.