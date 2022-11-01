Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

