Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 35.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

NDSN stock opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

