Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,810 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 and sold 24,499 shares valued at $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

