Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,390 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

