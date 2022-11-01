Morgan Stanley Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $620.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $549.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.67.

NYSE HUM opened at $558.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $563.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.98 and a 200 day moving average of $473.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 116.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

