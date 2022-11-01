Morgan Stanley Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $121.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

