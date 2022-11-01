Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

