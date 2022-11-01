MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 149.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.