Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $740.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

