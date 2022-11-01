NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 234.90 ($2.84) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.04. The company has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a PE ratio of 906.92. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

