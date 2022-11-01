NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NCR were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Stock Up 0.4 %

NCR stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.