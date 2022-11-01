NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.