Nextdoor (KIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.09 per share for the quarter. Nextdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND opened at 2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.94 and its 200-day moving average is 3.32. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 2.43 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

