Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EFRTF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

