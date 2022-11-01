Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,295 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its position in Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,706,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,540,000 after acquiring an additional 223,159 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -199.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

