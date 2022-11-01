Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $85,835,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THO opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.