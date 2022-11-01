Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.5 %

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

