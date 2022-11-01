Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 25,504 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

