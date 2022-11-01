Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,907 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 501,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $27,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

