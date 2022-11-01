Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Uniti Group worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after acquiring an additional 757,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

