Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 36.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,815 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 178,162 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

