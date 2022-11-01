Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

