Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.77. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

