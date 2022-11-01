Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after buying an additional 1,071,012 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

