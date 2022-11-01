Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

