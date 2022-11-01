Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. CWM LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,500 shares of company stock worth $7,069,650 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

