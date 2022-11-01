Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

