Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 268.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

