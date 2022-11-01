Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

